2017 Ford Escape

113,241 KM

Details Description

$18,299

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

SE FWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

113,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498500
  • Stock #: P1023A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD0HUA05385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

