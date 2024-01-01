$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
99,994KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GDXHUB69540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB9540
- Mileage 99,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
