2017 Ford Escape

71,149 KM

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Used
71,149KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUD80370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ZG128A
  • Mileage 71,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2017 Ford Escape