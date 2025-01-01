Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Power Seats: Driver   </span><span style=background-color: #f5f5f5; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 14px;>Heated Seats: Front Only</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12.25px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Rearview Camera</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12.25px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-variant-emoji: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb;>Accident reported: minor damage</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-variant-emoji: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb;>Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-variant-emoji: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb;>with another motor vehicle</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; border: 0px; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-variant-emoji: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 13px; line-height: inherit; font-family: noto_sansregular, sans-serif; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-size-adjust: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; color: #546875; background-color: #fbfbfb;>Damage to front</p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Escape

169,700 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD

13145521

2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD1HUD69271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Seats: Driver   Heated Seats: Front Only

Rearview Camera

CERTIFIED

Accident reported: minor damage

Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision

with another motor vehicle

Damage to front

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-745-5273

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2017 Ford Escape