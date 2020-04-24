Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,281KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4902378
  Stock #: XB038A
  VIN: 1FM5K8F81HGE31098
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner





Under the hood: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT





Under the hood: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT





Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing

Reviews:





Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing





Reviews:

* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • Rear Defost
  • 6 Speed Automatic

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

