455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2017 Ford Explorer Limited AWD
Under the hood: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT
Bluetooth, 12 Speakers, 20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Auto High Beam Headlights, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Class III Trailer Tow Package, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Equipment Group 301A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane-Keeping System, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Active Motion, Pedal memory, Power Liftgate, Radio: Sony Audio System w/Single-CD/MP3-Capable, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Twin Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats
Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing
Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle
Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
Market Value Report provided
Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5