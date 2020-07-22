2017 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Odometer is 17349 kilometers below market average!
XLT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT
Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 9 Speakers, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Twin-Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted.
Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5