2017 Ford Explorer

60,030 KM

Details Description Features

$29,600

+ tax & licensing
$29,600

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 7 SEATS | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | GPS | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 7 SEATS | ALL WHEEL DRIVE | GPS | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$29,600

+ taxes & licensing

60,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5648916
  • Stock #: XB755A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87HGD46284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,030 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



CARFAX Canada One Owner





Odometer is 17349 kilometers below market average!



XLT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT



Bluetooth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 9 Speakers, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Twin-Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted.





Reviews:

  * Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca



 



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only.
Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

