2017 Ford Explorer
4WD XLT | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACKUP CAM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
81,331KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9632773
- Stock #: A5793
- VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGA64319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
