2017 Ford Explorer

81,331 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

4WD XLT | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACKUP CAM

4WD XLT | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACKUP CAM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

81,331KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9632773
  • Stock #: A5793
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGA64319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,331 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
