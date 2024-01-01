Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

49,197 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11529447
  2. 11529447
  3. 11529447
  4. 11529447
  5. 11529447
  6. 11529447
  7. 11529447
  8. 11529447
  9. 11529447
  10. 11529447
  11. 11529447
  12. 11529447
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,197KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4HFA29493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,197 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | FX4 PKG for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | FX4 PKG 120,281 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium LEATHER | ONE OWNER | AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium LEATHER | ONE OWNER | AWD 29,819 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | ONE OWNER for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | ONE OWNER 10,864 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150