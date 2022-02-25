$33,699 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 7 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8273013

8273013 Stock #: Y8162A

Y8162A VIN: 1FTEW1EP5HFA01945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Y8162A

Mileage 191,790 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Navigation System Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.