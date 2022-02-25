Menu
2017 Ford F-150

191,790 KM

Details Description Features

$33,699

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

XLT SUPERCREW | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCREW | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

191,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8273013
  • Stock #: Y8162A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5HFA01945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Running boards, Trailer hitch, Parking sensors, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

