$33,699+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCREW | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
191,790KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8273013
- Stock #: Y8162A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP5HFA01945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Running boards, Trailer hitch, Parking sensors, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Navigation System
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3