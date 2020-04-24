Menu
2017 Ford F-250

XLT

2017 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,659KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4902363
  • Stock #: JA592A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B65HEC25684
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Magnetic Metallic 2017 Ford F-250SD XLT 4WD



 



Under the hood: 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel



 



Bluetooth, 17" Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Angular Chrome Running Boards, 7 Speakers, Block heater, Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Variably intermittent wipers



 



Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing



 


Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Safety
  • Stability Control
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

