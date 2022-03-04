2017 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8518841

8518841 Stock #: U9520

U9520 VIN: 1FADP3M26HL347245

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Flex Fuel Capability Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.