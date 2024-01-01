$39,258+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM
2017 Ford Mustang
GT Premium HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$39,258
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # IQ287A
- Mileage 46,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Magnetic Metallic 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium 400A 400A 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift RWD 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 400A, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752