Magnetic Metallic 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium 400A 400A 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift RWD 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 400A, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation.

2017 Ford Mustang

46,201 KM

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium HEATED FRONT SEATS | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
46,201KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF6H5319121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # IQ287A
  • Mileage 46,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Magnetic Metallic 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium 400A 400A 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift RWD 3.15 Limited-Slip Rear-Axle, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 400A, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

