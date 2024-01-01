Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Transit 250

131,345 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Transit 250

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit 250

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11089658
  2. 11089658
  3. 11089658
  4. 11089658
  5. 11089658
  6. 11089658
  7. 11089658
  8. 11089658
  9. 11089658
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM3HKB24282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2016 Honda Accord Sport SUNROOF | DUAL EXHAUST | ECO DRIVE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda Accord Sport SUNROOF | DUAL EXHAUST | ECO DRIVE 75,921 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYS 157,903 KM $18,400 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Edge SEL 177,000 KM $7,825 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit 250