2017 Ford Transit 250
2017 Ford Transit 250
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
131,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM3HKB24282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 131,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2017 Ford Transit 250