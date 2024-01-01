Menu
Used 2017 GMC Savana Cuteway for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 GMC Savana

178,184 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana

Cuteway

2017 GMC Savana

Cuteway

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,184KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HA37TCG0HN000416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 178,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

