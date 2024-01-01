$27,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana
Cuteway
2017 GMC Savana
Cuteway
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,184KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HA37TCG0HN000416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 178,184 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Trip Computer
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Alternate Numbers519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
2017 GMC Savana