2017 GMC Sierra 1500

158,750 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Short Box 2WD

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab Short Box 2WD

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,750KM
Used
VIN 3GTP1MEC4HG287033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52
  • Mileage 158,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2017 GMC Sierra 1500