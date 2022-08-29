2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

U10069A VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG433104

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U10069A

Mileage 61,535 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior tinted windows Convenience Telescopic Steering Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Navigation from Telematics Pass through rear seat A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

