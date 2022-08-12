Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

95,544 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali

2017 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975134
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6HR400117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, DVD, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Ventilated seats, Remote start, Touchscreen, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera, Parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake control, Side steps, A/C, and more!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch
dvd player
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

