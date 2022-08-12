$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr Denali
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
95,544KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8975134
- VIN: 1GKS2CKJ6HR400117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, DVD, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Ventilated seats, Remote start, Touchscreen, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera, Parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Trailer brake control, Side steps, A/C, and more!
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch
dvd player
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3