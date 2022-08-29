$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9200326
- Stock #: U10106
- VIN: 1HGCR2F56HA808149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Accord Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents. This Honda Accord Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter, Tires: P235/40 R19 96V AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams. This Honda Accord Sedan is a Superstar! IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Waterloo Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.