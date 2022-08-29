Menu
2017 Honda Accord

0 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9200326
  • Stock #: U10106
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F56HA808149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Honda Accord Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents. This Honda Accord Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Remote Engine Starter, Tires: P235/40 R19 96V AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams. This Honda Accord Sedan is a Superstar! IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

