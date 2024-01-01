Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX! Equipped with Sunroof, Lanewatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow) Alloy Wheels,

2017 Honda Civic

141,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
EX Honda Sensing | Sunroof | LaneWatch | Backup Camera

11965698

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
141,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F85HH016178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2411535
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX! Equipped with Sunroof, Lanewatch Camera, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System,
Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System,
Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning,
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow) Alloy Wheels,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
