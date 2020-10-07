Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

73,279 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

73,279KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6157932
  • Stock #: U7829
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XHH021831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U7829
  • Mileage 73,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Price is + HST and Licensing Only.No Hidden Fees! Honda Certified Powertrain Warranty to 03/30/2024 or 160,000 km! One Owner. No Accidents. Leased New Right Here at Waterloo Honda. 




Waterloo Honda has been providing the highest level of Customer Satisfaction in Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories for over 41 Years!




WHAT IS WATERLOO HONDA'S BUY SMART PROGRAM ?

With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following key benefits at no additional cost:




BEST PRICE FIRST

Tired of negotiating? No problem! All Waterloo Honda BUY SMART vehicles feature a no hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed.




90 DAY NO SURPRISES

To ensure your satisfaction, we will repair defective brakes, bulbs and batteries on any BUY SMART vehicle for 3 months from the date of purchase - at no cost to you.




BRAKE PADS FOR LIFE

For as long as you own the vehicle and when regular service dictates, we will replace the brake pads with factory equipment - at no cost to you.




TIRE-GARD(R)

If a road hazard flattens one or more of your tires, simply return to Waterloo Honda to have your tires repaired or replaced - at no cost to you.




SECURE-GARD(R) THEFT PROTECTION

Receive up to $4,000 for 3 years from purchase if stolen and not recovered. Insurance deductible up to $2,500 is reimbursed if recovered and requires repairs.




RIDE GREEN CERTIFIED(R)

An eco-friendly program that provides over $190/year* by improving fuel efficiency and increased tire life.

(*ISO 14064-3 validated by the CSA)




EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

Every one of our Smart Vehicles includes a no-hassle 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.




SERVICE LOYALTY

Purchase 4 oil & filter changes, get your 5th free!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2018 Honda CR-V LX
 23,483 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 27,745 KM
$29,400 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 73,279 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory