2017 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$26,600

+ tax & licensing
$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8933536
  • Stock #: H9664B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH013344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. WATERLOO HONDA'S PRE-OWNED BUY SMART PROGRAM - With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following benefits at no additional cost: * BEST PRICE FIRSTTired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! * 90-DAY NO SURPRISE POLICYWe will repair or replace defective brakes, bulbs and batteries within the first 90 days of purchase. * EXCHANGE PRIVILEGEHave a change of heart? No problem! We offer an exclusive 7-day or 1,000km vehicle exchange policy so you can swap it for any other vehicle on our lot of equal or lesser value with no questions asked. * BRAKE PADS FOR LIFEReceive free brake pads for the life of your vehicle when you regularly service at Waterloo Honda.All vehicles purchased under Waterloo Honda's BUY SMART PROGRAM are delivered with a full tank of gas!This Honda Civic Sedan Features the Following Options VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.This Honda Civic Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Honda Civic Sedan!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

