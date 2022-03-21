$26,600+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,600
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8933536
- Stock #: H9664B
- VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH013344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. WATERLOO HONDA'S PRE-OWNED BUY SMART PROGRAM - With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following benefits at no additional cost: * BEST PRICE FIRSTTired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed! * 90-DAY NO SURPRISE POLICYWe will repair or replace defective brakes, bulbs and batteries within the first 90 days of purchase. * EXCHANGE PRIVILEGEHave a change of heart? No problem! We offer an exclusive 7-day or 1,000km vehicle exchange policy so you can swap it for any other vehicle on our lot of equal or lesser value with no questions asked. * BRAKE PADS FOR LIFEReceive free brake pads for the life of your vehicle when you regularly service at Waterloo Honda.All vehicles purchased under Waterloo Honda's BUY SMART PROGRAM are delivered with a full tank of gas!This Honda Civic Sedan Features the Following Options VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.This Honda Civic Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents.Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to claim your Honda Civic Sedan!
Vehicle Features
