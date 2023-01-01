$28,990+ tax & licensing
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2017 Honda CR-V
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10275972
- Stock #: 2308290
- VIN: 2HKRW2H85HH115199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2308290
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2