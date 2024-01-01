Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda CR-V with Great Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels,

2017 Honda CR-V

148,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H85HH115199

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2408357
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Great Condition, Accident Free Honda CR-V with Great Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels,

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Heated Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Bluetooth

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Honda CR-V