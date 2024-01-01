$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2408357
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda CR-V with Great Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels,
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487