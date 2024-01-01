Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Honda CR-V

68,563 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1731012399
  2. 1731012399
  3. 1731012399
  4. 1731012399
  5. 1731012398
  6. 1731012398
  7. 1731012398
  8. 1731012398
  9. 1731012397
  10. 1731012398
  11. 1731012399
  12. 1731012399
  13. 1731012397
  14. 1731012397
  15. 1731012398
  16. 1731012399
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,563KM
VIN 2HKRW2H26HH116423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,563 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2011 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford Econoline Commercial 160,124 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 133.0
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 133.0" SLE 203,863 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van 209,281 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V