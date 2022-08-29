Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  9287947
  9287947
Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9287947
  • Stock #: U10205
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90HH110033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Honda CR-V delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function. This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards. This Honda CR-V is a Superstar! KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Visit Us Today You've earned this- stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

