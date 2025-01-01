Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Honda Odyssey

163,001 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12156618

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1738689278
  2. 1738689278
  3. 1738689278
  4. 1738689278
  5. 1738689278
  6. 1738689278
  7. 1738689278
  8. 1738689278
  9. 1738689278
  10. 1738689278
  11. 1738689278
  12. 1738689278
  13. 1738689278
  14. 1738689278
  15. 1738689278
  16. 1738689278
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,001KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H46HB502205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 163,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2014 Ford Transit Connect Titanium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Ford Transit Connect Titanium 149,118 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT stown and go for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT stown and go 182,673 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS original alloys with summer tires for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS original alloys with summer tires 95,030 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Odyssey