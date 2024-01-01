Menu
Great Condition, Locally Owned and Serviced Hyundai Accent SE Hatchback. Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights, Fog Lights

2017 Hyundai Accent

85,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCU5AE6HU332517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Locally Owned and Serviced Hyundai Accent SE Hatchback. Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Hyundai Accent