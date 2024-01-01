Menu
Great Condition Hyundai Accent SE Sedan! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2017 Hyundai Accent

72,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys

12051331

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
72,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE9HU321914

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2412595
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Great Condition Hyundai Accent SE Sedan! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Remote Entry

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Accent