2017 Hyundai Accent

85,000 KM

Details Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

LOW KMs | ONLY 85K | MANUAL | NO AC

2017 Hyundai Accent

LOW KMs | ONLY 85K | MANUAL | NO AC

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8465079
  • Stock #: 2204131
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXHU339120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

