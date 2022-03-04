$11,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2017 Hyundai Accent
2017 Hyundai Accent
LOW KMs | ONLY 85K | MANUAL | NO AC
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8465079
- Stock #: 2204131
- VIN: KMHCT5AEXHU339120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2