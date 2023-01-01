$17,839 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608477

10608477 Stock #: A6005A

A6005A VIN: KMHD04LB7HU316341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A6005A

Mileage 140,043 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.