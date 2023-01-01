$17,839+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,839
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
MANUAL SPORT | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLTOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$17,839
+ taxes & licensing
140,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10608477
- Stock #: A6005A
- VIN: KMHD04LB7HU316341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6005A
- Mileage 140,043 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3