2017 Hyundai Elantra

140,043 KM

Details Description

$17,839

+ tax & licensing
$17,839

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

MANUAL SPORT | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLTOOTH

2017 Hyundai Elantra

MANUAL SPORT | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLTOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$17,839

+ taxes & licensing

140,043KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10608477
  Stock #: A6005A
  VIN: KMHD04LB7HU316341

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # A6005A
  Mileage 140,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

