Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Ioniq EV! Equipped with Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2017 Hyundai IONIQ

95,000 KM

12027358

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
95,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC85LH4HU020885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2412563
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Ioniq EV! Equipped with Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

