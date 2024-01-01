$14,925+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD 4DR PREMIUM
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD 4DR PREMIUM
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$14,925
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8SNDHF4HU218792
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat power adjustable lumbar support (4-way) and 12-way power driver seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
550 kgs
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select (DMS) w/Sport
Eco and Normal modes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canada Cars
2013 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn V8 R-Spec *Ltd Avail* 150,159 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 150,031 KM $11,425 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD 151,539 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Canada Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,925
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe