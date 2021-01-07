Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium 1-Owner | No Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium 1-Owner | No Accident

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 6512713
  2. 6512713
Contact Seller

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6512713
  • Stock #: 2101011
  • VIN: 5NMZU3LB3HH047593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR ! Enjoy Contactless Car Shopping
WE Deliver, SKIP the DRIVE and save your time.!!!

We deliver up to 300KM (delivery fee applicable)

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2012 Honda Civic EX ...
 90,000 KM
$9,749 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 76,000 KM
$14,249 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Camry XL...
 400,896 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory