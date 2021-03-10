Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,583 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury | Pano | Navi | Heated Seats

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury | Pano | Navi | Heated Seats

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,583KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6805205
  • Stock #: A5270
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB2HH043282

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5270
  • Mileage 80,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Pano, Navi, Heated Seats, AWD, Blind Spot, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Wheel, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Console
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Power Lift Gates
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

