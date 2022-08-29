2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9174802

9174802 Stock #: Z9120C

Z9120C VIN: 5XYZT3LB5HG500464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Serrano Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # Z9120C

Mileage 139,545 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.