$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 4DR 2.4L | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
139,545KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9174802
- Stock #: Z9120C
- VIN: 5XYZT3LB5HG500464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serrano Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z9120C
- Mileage 139,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Touchscreen, Backup cam and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Backup Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3