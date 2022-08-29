Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,545 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 4DR 2.4L | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 4DR 2.4L | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,545KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9174802
  • Stock #: Z9120C
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB5HG500464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Serrano Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9120C
  • Mileage 139,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Touchscreen, Backup cam and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 23,169 KM
$44,972 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 34,386 KM
$55,947 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 40,764 KM
$57,933 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory