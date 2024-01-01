Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2017 Hyundai Sonata GL<br /><br />Alloys/BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS!<br /><br />108,000km<br /><br />ONLY $14,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />Financing available OAC!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Bluetooth<br />Heated seats<br />Power locks<br />Tilt wheel<br />Alloys<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2017 Hyundai Sonata

108,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
GL

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF6HH472132

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

