2017 Hyundai Sonata
Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2409404
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Sonata Plug in Hybrid with Ultimate Trim! Equipped with Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Infinity Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Warning, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, HID Lights, Premium Alloys
