Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Sonata Plug in Hybrid with Ultimate Trim! Equipped with Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Infinity Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Warning, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, HID Lights, Premium Alloys

2017 Hyundai Sonata

150,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHE54L23HA056656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2409404
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Hyundai Sonata Plug in Hybrid with Ultimate Trim! Equipped with Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Infinity Premium Sound, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Warning, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, HID Lights, Premium Alloys

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Hyundai Sonata