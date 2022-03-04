$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L SE | PANO ROOF | LEATHER
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
189,809KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532029
- Stock #: A5499A
- VIN: KM8J3CA49HU252568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3