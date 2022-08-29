Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

174,802 KM

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9038275
  Stock #: 533077
  VIN: KM8J3CA44HU533077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 533077
  • Mileage 174,802 KM

Vehicle Description

in transit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

