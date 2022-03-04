Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q60

94,879 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t RED SPORT 400 | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0t RED SPORT 400 | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,879KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8613494
  • Stock #: Z9005A
  • VIN: JN1FV7ELXHM700297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Z9005A
  • Mileage 94,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bose audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Blind spot monitoring, Parking sensors, Surround view 360 camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2020 Ford F-150 LARI...
 63,326 KM
$55,961 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 94,181 KM
$33,752 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 61,498 KM
$43,857 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory