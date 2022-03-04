$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Infiniti Q60
3.0t RED SPORT 400 | SUNROOF | BOSE AUDIO
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
94,879KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8613494
- Stock #: Z9005A
- VIN: JN1FV7ELXHM700297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # Z9005A
- Mileage 94,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bose audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Blind spot monitoring, Parking sensors, Surround view 360 camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
