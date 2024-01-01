Menu
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Infiniti QX50 with Dealer Service History! Equipped with BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2017 Infiniti QX50

109,000 KM

2017 Infiniti QX50

Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Parking Sonar

2017 Infiniti QX50

Leather | Sunroof | BOSE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Parking Sonar

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
109,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ0RR9HM409404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2411537
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Infiniti QX50 with Dealer Service History! Equipped with BOSE Premium Sound, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

