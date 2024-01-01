Menu
Great Condition, One Owner Infiniti QX50 with Excellent Maintenance History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Navigation, 360 Camera, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Smar Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, HID Lights

2017 Infiniti QX50

99,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX50

NAVI | 360 Camera | BOSE | BSM | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

2017 Infiniti QX50

NAVI | 360 Camera | BOSE | BSM | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ0RRXHM414417

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2411546
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Great Condition, One Owner Infiniti QX50 with Excellent Maintenance History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Navigation, 360 Camera, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Smar Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, HID Lights

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-XXXX

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Infiniti QX50