<p>RARE F-Type R 5.0L V8 S/C WITH 550 HP AWD Convertible. Features include; Front seat R Performance seat with heated and cooled option, Exterior sport design and black pack, Adaptive Xenon headlamps, Rear view camera, Park distance control, Keyless start, heated steering wheel, Navigation system, SVR Active loud exhaust, 20 Alloy wheels and so much more. 2 Owner car, traded in from a Senior, excellent condition.  Price of a new One over 125K. </p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus $12.50 OMVIC fee (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council), $35.00 Fuel, licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates), and 13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax)</p>

2017 Jaguar F-Type

34,371 KM

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar F-Type

5.0 V8 S/C R AWD

12109877

2017 Jaguar F-Type

5.0 V8 S/C R AWD

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,371KM
VIN SAJXJ6HL2HMK36524

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,371 KM

RARE F-Type R 5.0L V8 S/C WITH 550 HP AWD Convertible. Features include; Front seat R Performance seat with heated and cooled option, Exterior sport design and black pack, Adaptive Xenon headlamps, Rear view camera, Park distance control, Keyless start, heated steering wheel, Navigation system, SVR Active loud exhaust, 20" Alloy wheels and so much more. 2 Owner car, traded in from a Senior, excellent condition.  Price of a new One over 125K. 

R

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2017 Jaguar F-Type