Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

61,726 KM

Details Description Features

$19,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,290

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 7267220
  2. 7267220
  3. 7267220
  4. 7267220
  5. 7267220
  6. 7267220
  7. 7267220
  8. 7267220
  9. 7267220
  10. 7267220
  11. 7267220
  12. 7267220
  13. 7267220
  14. 7267220
  15. 7267220
  16. 7267220
  17. 7267220
  18. 7267220
  19. 7267220
  20. 7267220
  21. 7267220
  22. 7267220
  23. 7267220
  24. 7267220
  25. 7267220
  26. 7267220
  27. 7267220
  28. 7267220
  29. 7267220
  30. 7267220
Contact Seller

$19,290

+ taxes & licensing

61,726KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7267220
  • Stock #: Y8093A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB2HD225301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Premium Alpine speaker system, Premium cloth bucket seats, Manual 6-way driver's seat, Trailer tow group, Remote start, ParkView rear backup camera, Class III receiver hitch, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Tow Hitch Receiver
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 56,149 KM
$45,556 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 70,920 KM
$26,797 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 300 30...
 62,608 KM
$26,235 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory