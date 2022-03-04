$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
L PLUS | SUNROOF | NAV
56,108KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8592665
- Stock #: A5613
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS8HD226339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Power 8-way driver's seat, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Power liftgate, Class III bumper hitch, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Lift Gates
