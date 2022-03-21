$26,697+ tax & licensing
$26,697
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Jeep Compass
4WD LIMITED | NAV | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$26,697
+ taxes & licensing
90,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8919064
- Stock #: A5691
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB4HT654618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote Start, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Backup Sensor
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3