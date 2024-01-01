$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4DR LIMITED
2017 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4DR LIMITED
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,202KM
VIN ZACCJBDB3HPF61459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Leather Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black front bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Black Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
080 kgs (4
586 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2017 Jeep Renegade