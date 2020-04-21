575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, 75th Anniversary Special Edition Our go-anywhere 2017 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary Edition 4X4 is bold and able-bodied in Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat! Powered by a proven 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 285hp tethered to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our trail-rated tough Four Wheel Drive SUV offers legendary traction, ground clearance, and maneuverability that makes your most adventurous dreams come true while showing off approximately 11.2L/100km on the highway! The embodiment of confident capability, our 75th Anniversary Edition, elevates your style and boasts rugged good looks with a Power Dome hood and Bronze accents. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of our four-door, five-seat SUV with Moroccan Sun accents, leather-trimmed heated front seats, power windows/locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, available satellite radio, and Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth. In our Jeep, as you're blazing trails, bashing boulders, or cruising the beach, enjoy peace of mind that your Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited is engineered tough with ABS, traction/stability control, and airbags to keep you out of harm's way. It's time to reward yourself with this tremendously capable SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
