2017 Jeep Wrangler

52,598 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

2017 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7733061
  • Stock #: Y8108A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXHL513264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8108A
  • Mileage 52,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Remote start, Tubular side steps, AC, and more!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

