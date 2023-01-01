Menu
2017 Kia Sedona

169,450 KM

$CALL

$CALL
$CALL

$CALL

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829973
  • Stock #: EB8476
  • VIN: KNDMB5C17H6248476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # EB8476
  • Mileage 169,450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

